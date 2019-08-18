Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Josephine F. Kaczmarski


1921 - 2019
Josephine F. Kaczmarski Obituary
Josephine F. Kaczmarski (nee Skuza) age 97 longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on August 15, 2019. Loving mother to Karen (late Tom) Clarey and Kathleen Kaczmarski. Beloved grandmother to Jennifer (Anthony) Clark; great grandmother to Dylan and Leah Clark. Cherished sister to the late Steffe Mrozek and Charles Skuza. Josephine worked as a bookkeeper for Klyczek Insurance in Chicago Heights.

Visitation on Monday, August 19th from 10AM until the time of mass at 12 Noon at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 18, 2019
