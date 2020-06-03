Josephine M. Margraff
Josephine M. Margraff (nee Bravo) age 85 a longtime resident of South Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on May 22, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Walter (2002). Loving mother to Jacquelyn Margraff (Chad) Spilde; beautiful grandmother to Jordan Spilde and Cayden Spilde. Cherished sister to Anthony (Sarah) Bravo and Leonora 'Lee' Bravo. Dear aunt to Scott Bravo and Anthony Bravo Jr. Josephine graduated Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, a member of St. Joseph Rosary Sodality, Polish American Community Fair, Polish Falcons 75 Club and the Polish Women's Alliance.

Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19, only 10 people can be in the funeral home at a one time. We ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Visitation Thursday, June 4th from 9AM until time of chapel prayers at 10:30AM at Steger Funeral Home 125 E. Steger Road (34th St.) in Steger, IL 60475. Followed by a funeral Mass 11 AM at St. Liborius Catholic Church, Steger, IL. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Steger. Info. 708-755-3400.



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 3, 2020.
