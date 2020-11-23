Josephine M. "Josie" Srsnick (nee D'Orazio)
84, of Mokena, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home. Josie was born in in Joliet to the late Crescenzo and Palma (nee Celidonio) D'Orazio. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Srsnick; loving mother of Debbie (Eric) Karlsson, Nick Srsnick, and Allanna (late Jerry) Sell; cherished grandmother of Erik Karlsson, Jessica (fiancé Joe Oberts) Klein, and Garrett Karlsson; proud great grandmother of Jordan Klein; dear sister of the late Eva (late Alex) Galounis, the late Anna (late George) Knoop, Ida (late Manny) Del Rose, Nancy (Paul) Corsetti, and Rita (Richard) Mattea; loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Josie was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Mokena. She was a devout Catholic, an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion to the homebound, and a member of the Council of Catholic Women and the Rosary Group. Josie found joy in baking, in nature, in decorating and keeping a tidy home. Her biggest pleasure in life was her family including her husband, children, grandchildren, five sisters and her great grandson whom she helped babysit even into her 80's. Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
in Josie's name would be appreciated. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4pm – 8pm. Funeral Services Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30am then to St. Mary Catholic Church, Mokena for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Mokena. WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN FUNERAL HOME. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700 for info.