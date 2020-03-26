Home

Josephine "Josie" P. Spiller nee Podgorski, age 102. Longtime Oak Forest resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Wife of the late Angelo "Ginger" C. Spiller. Mother of Susan (Wayne) Bock and the late Dennis J. (Susan) Spiller. Grandmother of Dennis C. and Keith (Elizabeth) Spiller. Daughter of the late Henrietta and Peter Podgorski. Sister of the late Mary, Bernice, Jean, Carl, Stanley and Johnny. Aunt and friend of many. Due to the current health situation, visitation, services and burial are private. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 26, 2020
