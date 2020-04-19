|
|
Josephine T. Lantero nee Allario, age 97. Longtime Oak Forest resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland and Bridgeport neighborhoods. Born in Buffalo, New York. Retired from Illinois Bell after 42 years of service. Longtime member of the Societa di Piedmontese nel Mundo Woman's Auxiliary and fellow Spaghetti-O. A Hell Kitten for the 12th Armored Division. Wife for 51 years of the late Frank B. Lantero. Mother of Gloria Ziemann and Mary (John) Barnas. Grandmother of Eric (Camile), Jason (Waad) Ziemann and Meredith Ziemann, Nicholas, Adam and Jillian Barnas. Great grandmother of Joseph, Joshua, Guiliana, Sarah and Yusef Ziemann. Daughter of the late Louise nee Boita and Ernest Allario. Aunt and dear friend of many. Due to current circumstances, Entombment services at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery were private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 19, 2020