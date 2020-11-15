1/1
Josephine Talamonti
Josephine "Jay" Talamonti, age 98, a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on July 22, 1922 in Chicago Heights, IL. Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Talamonti. She is survived by her loving children, Donna (Richard) Nylander, Phil (Christine) Talamonti and Lynnette (William) Sone; her cherished grandchildren, Richard (fiancé Nicole), Joseph and Steven Nylander, Taimat (Onnie) Koski, Staci (Jared) Gunlock and Abbi (Alice) Talamonti, Bailey Jayna (Bill) Sone Charvat and Tyler Hendron Sone; their adored great-granddaughter, Karoline Nylander. Fondly known as Jay, she was an active, joyous, graceful loving lady. She was the matriarch of her family and an inspiration to all. Her love for her family was boundless. She embraced both her friends and strangers with her beautiful smile & effervescent personality. She was a devout Catholic and avid Cubs fan. She spent her time cooking and baking for family and friends and loved playing cards. Whenever you think of Jay bake some cookies or give a friend a call; that will keep her spirit alive. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Residential Hospice Care, residentialhealthcaregroup.com or Loaves & Fishes Community Services, Loaves-fishes.org. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
