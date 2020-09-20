age 86 yrs, of Homewood, Illinois previously of University Park, Illinois peacefully passed away at his home on September 15, 2020. Devoted father to Casey (Tammy) Borak and the late Christopher Borak. Cherished grandfather to Bryan, Holli and Grace; dearest companion for many years to Carole Betancourt; loving brother of Richard Borak and Eugene Borak; dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joe was a lifelong Cubs fan and was so thrilled when the Cubs won the World Series! Joe loved the outdoors and fishing with his family. He will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
Family and friends will gather for a Service and Interment Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL. Arrangement entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive Park Forest, IL 60466
For information or to express your condolences please visit www.lain-sullivan.com
or call 708-747-3700.