Joyce C. Francis (nee Dickow), age 91, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.



Loving mother of Peggy (Tom) Kane, Patty (late Pete) Plante, Bill (Ginger) Francis, and Jim (Mindy) Francis. Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Nicki) Bergeron, Nicole (Dino) Balaskas, Justin (Sarah) Kane, Tara Francis, Bill Francis, Ben Francis and Brockton Francis. Adored "Gi-Gi" to Niko, Jackson, Gianni, Annie, Zoie, Summer, Taya, Callie, and Karly. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Minnie Dickow and her sister Janice (late Carl) Lundell. Interment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.





