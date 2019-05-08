|
|
Joyce M. Boersma, nee Brauer, age 84, beloved wife for 64 years to Henry Boersma, Jr. Loving mother of Janice (Richard) Tiggelaar, Thomas (Mischelle) Boersma, Nancy (Mark) Triezenberg, and Carolyn (Steve) Colangelo. Cherished grandmother of Marika (Damon) Birkby and Peter Tiggelaar; Matthew Boersma, Brooke (Brian) Dowling, Bridgette, Abigail, and Stephanie Boersma; Cara, Tyler (Grace), Jordan, Heidi, and Anna Triezenberg; Alex (Susan), Sam, Adam, Luke, and Jillian Colangelo. Dearest great-grandmother of Jack, Seth, Meilana, and Trajan. Dear sister of Margaret (late Melvin) Ten Hoor and Thomas (late Diane) Brauer. Fond sister-in-law of Dorothy (Robert) Morgan. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6850 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL 60477 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Tinley Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Evangelical Child and Family Agency (E.C.F.A.), 1530 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 8, 2019