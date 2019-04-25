Joyce Martello (-Laurie), 72, of Tinley Park, IL, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born September 15, 1946, in Chicago Heights, IL. Loving daughter of John and Irene (Wylat) Martello. Devoted wife to James "Buster" Laurie. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Dearest sister of Frank Martello (Gillian) of Tinley Park IL, sister-in-law of Kathy Wisinski (Larry) of Los Alamitos, CA, and late Judy (late Joe) Compagnoni. Beloved aunt to Mark (Zeynep) Martello, Jennifer Martello Powell, Faith Martello, Sophia Martello, Ava Martello, Grace Martello, Gia (Compagnoni) Kanak (Rick), and Marcie (Compagnoni) Elfrink (John). Dear cousin, friend to many. She will be deeply missed. Joyce attended Culver-Stockton College in MO, and IU, where she became Assistant Dean of Students. She lived and worked in Indianapolis for years, as CEO of BMA, Executive Director of many state and national associations, and as Executive Administrator for Light of the World Church. After reconnecting with, and marrying high school sweetheart, "Buster," she relocated to Colorado, working as Executive Director of the Colorado Chiropractic Association until 2011. After Buster's death, she returned to the Chicago area. Joyce enjoyed golf, work, mentoring, and hosting parties. She never failed to acknowledge loved ones' birthdays, special occasions, and accomplishments. She championed equal rights, and supported animal shelters throughout her life. She opened her home to over a dozen rescue animals. A Memorial Service to celebrate Joyce's life will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 AM at Kerr-Przygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy, Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Immediately following, friends and family are invited to a "Celebration of Life" luncheon at Balagio Restaurant, 17501 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL 60430. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Ms. Martello's name can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society www.nationalmssociety.org or ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary