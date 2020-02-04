Home

Juan R. Cruz, Korean War Veteran, age 92, of Blue Island, preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita A. Cruz (nee Spisak), loving father of John, Christina, Maria (late Michael) Reyes and Rita Ann (Steven) Flores; cherished grandfather of Jennifer, Rita, Joanne, Sevrina, Steven, Rita Grace and Ava; devoted great grandfather; dear brother of the late Francisco, late José, late José Ramiro, sister Ofelia and brother Manuel; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Prayer service Monday, February 10, 9:30 am at the Krueger Funeral Home 13050 Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, proceeding to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York Street, Blue Island for Mass at 10:30 am. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Juan R. Cruz to the Disabled Veterans, Caring Patriots NFP or . www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 4, 2020
