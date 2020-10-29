Age 83, former resident of Chicago Heights, IL, and McAllen, TX, passed away on October 26, 2020.
Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann nee Delarosa; loving father of Virginia Martinez of McAllen,TX, Juanita Ehlers of Bolingbrook, IL, Richard Garza of South Chicago Heights, IL, and Maryann Garza of Chicago Heights, IL; cherished grandfather of 8, proud great-grandfather of 6; dearest brother of Rosemary (the late Joaquin) Zamora of McAllen, TX.; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Juan retired from Tibor Machine Products, and prior worked for over 21 years at Allis Chalmers as a machinist. Juan devoted much of his time to ministry. He was a Minister of Care at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights and also served as a Deacon at St. Paul Catholic Church and St. Agnes Catholic Church in Chicago Heights, IL. and various other churches in the area .
Visitation Monday, 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Hirsch & Lain-Sullivan Funeral Homes, 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL. 60466, to St. Paul Catholic Church, mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery.
