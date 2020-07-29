Judith A. Jines, nee Marino, age 73, beloved wife for 54 years to Robert Jines. Loving mother of Charles Jines, Joseph Jines, and Kerry (Jeremy) Babel. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Madelyn, Evelyn, Robert, Stephen, Jayla, and Michael. Dear sister of Joseph Marino. Burial private at Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to LoveMoves.Us
