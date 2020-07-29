1/
Judith A. Jines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Jines, nee Marino, age 73, beloved wife for 54 years to Robert Jines. Loving mother of Charles Jines, Joseph Jines, and Kerry (Jeremy) Babel. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Madelyn, Evelyn, Robert, Stephen, Jayla, and Michael. Dear sister of Joseph Marino. Burial private at Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to LoveMoves.Us are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved