Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damian Church
5250 155th St
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Stranc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Stranc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. Stranc Obituary
Judith A. Stranc, nee Derdzinski, of Oak Forest passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at the age of 78. She was the loving daughter of the late Irene (Niemiera) and the late Raymond Judycki. Devoted wife of the late Richard Stranc for many years. Dearest mother of Patti (David) Kavalauskas, Sharon (Steve) Troike, Christine (Michael) Satarino, and Mark Morales. Cherished grandmother to David Jr., Kristin, Becca, Jack (Maddie), Ben, Cameron, Taylor, and Tania. Fond great grandmother to Dialina, Angelica, Victor, Nathaniel, and Lincoln. Beloved sister to Gerald and the late Mary Derk.

Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, September 24. 2019 at 10:00 am, St. Damian Church, 5250 155th St, Oak Forest. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 7200 Archer Ave, Justice.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.