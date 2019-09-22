|
|
Judith A. Stranc, nee Derdzinski, of Oak Forest passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at the age of 78. She was the loving daughter of the late Irene (Niemiera) and the late Raymond Judycki. Devoted wife of the late Richard Stranc for many years. Dearest mother of Patti (David) Kavalauskas, Sharon (Steve) Troike, Christine (Michael) Satarino, and Mark Morales. Cherished grandmother to David Jr., Kristin, Becca, Jack (Maddie), Ben, Cameron, Taylor, and Tania. Fond great grandmother to Dialina, Angelica, Victor, Nathaniel, and Lincoln. Beloved sister to Gerald and the late Mary Derk.
Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, September 24. 2019 at 10:00 am, St. Damian Church, 5250 155th St, Oak Forest. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 7200 Archer Ave, Justice.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 22, 2019