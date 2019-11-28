|
passed away on November 24, 2019 ; Judith was a resident of Matteson,IL. Beloved wife of 42 years to Gerald Pleckham; loving mother of Jillian, Jana (Jason) and Jay Pleckham; cherished grandmother of Nyssa and great-grandmother of Eli and Jax; dearest sister of Janice.
Visitation Friday 5-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. For information or to express your memories, visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 28, 2019