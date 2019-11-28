Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL 60466-1419
708-747-3700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Drive
Park Forest, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Drive
Park Forest, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Drive
Park Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Pleckham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Pleckham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Pleckham Obituary
passed away on November 24, 2019 ; Judith was a resident of Matteson,IL. Beloved wife of 42 years to Gerald Pleckham; loving mother of Jillian, Jana (Jason) and Jay Pleckham; cherished grandmother of Nyssa and great-grandmother of Eli and Jax; dearest sister of Janice.

Visitation Friday 5-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. For information or to express your memories, visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lain-Sullivan Funeral Directors
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -