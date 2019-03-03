|
Judith E. Craven (nee Caldarone), March 9, 1942 – February 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Christopher, Kathleen (Roark) VanDien, Timothy and Robert (Rachel) Craven. Cherished grandmother of Olivia and Hunter VanDien and Cole, Dylan and Ella Craven. Loving daughter to the late Ann Caldarone (nee Capretti) and late Hugo Caldarone. Dear niece, cousin, godmother and friend to so many. Judy loved to cook, garden, decorate and watch sports, especially, her beloved Cubs and Bears. Judy touched so many lives and will be missed in so many ways … There will be a private service at St. Joseph's Church in Homewood and a celebration of her life at Balagio's in Homewood in April (TBD) as the flowers are starting to bloom, as she would want. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judith E. Craven can be made at The , . 708-798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 3, 2019