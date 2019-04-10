|
Judith K. Carpenter, nee Tufts, age 71, of Crete, IL passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Craig R. Carpenter. Loving mother of Jill (William) Judd, Beth Carpenter, and the late Michael Carpenter. Loving grandmother to Sam, Cody, Tabby, and Braden and great-grandmother of Jace. Dear sister of Jim Tufts. Preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Ethel Tufts . Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN with Rev. John Starr officiating. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 10, 2019