Judith Kunst
Judith Kunst nee Paolino. Age 72. Plainfield resident, formerly of Frankfort, Thornton, and Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Graduate of St. Willibrord and University of St. Francis Bachelors Degree in Nursing. Nurse Supervisor at Rest Haven South Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in South Holland. Wife for 51 years of Thomas Kunst. Mother of Kimberly (Robert) Dirck, Keri (Kenneth) Johnson, and the late Kristen Kunst. Grandmother of Allyson Dirck, Brandon, Kaitlyn, and Colin Johnson. Great grandmother of William Christensen and Anthony DeGrauwe. Daughter of the late Jean nee Calzavara and Angelo Paolino. Sister of Jim (Cindy) Paolino, Jackie (Wally) Benjamin, and Jayne (Dan) Stoecker. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of funeral services 3:30 PM. Interment private. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 17, 2020.
