Judy Hooper, nee Slaney; Age 75. Judy passed away June 17th surrounded by family at her home in Hutchinson, MN, and formerly lived in Calumet City and Chicago for most of her life. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Gary, her daughter Melinda (John) Wright, her sons Brent and Cory, and her six grandchildren; Phoenix, Griffin, Penelope, Radek, Margot, and Greagoir. The family is planning a celebration of her life next summer.





