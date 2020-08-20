Judith M. "Judy" Mikrut nee Meadors. Age 75. Chicago Heights resident formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Retired Phlebotimist from LaGrange Hospital. Mother of Kim (Jim) Kapica, Daniel Traverso and Amanda Mikrut. Grandmother of Chloe Kapica, Sophie Kapica and Mason Harvey. Daughter of the late Mary nee Costanzo and Miley J Meadors. Sister of Virginia Lang, Milo (Gina) Meadors, Josephine "Cookie" Novelli, Bette (Larry) Kociolek, Mary Ann Clark and the late Julia Meadors. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Entombment services were private at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum, Hillside. Info Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.