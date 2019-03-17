|
Judy A. Goldstein, Esq., age 69, beloved sister of Betty (late Barry) Tanenbaun, Nancy (Lou) McNabb and Peggy Segerstrom. Loving aunt of Brian McNabb, Laura (Chad) Whitman and James Segerstrom. Dear great aunt of Elijah, Finnley and Anderson. Dearest friend and colleague of Timothy and Barbara Ehlers. Services were held. Memorials are appreciated in Judy's memory to NAWS of Mokena, Illinois State Rifle Association (Legislative Donation), American Greyhound or the Illinois Patriot Guard. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019