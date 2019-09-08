|
Judy K. Krach nee Hawk, September 5, 2019, age 77, late of Hazel Crest. Beloved wife of George Krach. Dear mother of Cary (Eileen) Krach and Karia J. Krach. Cherished grandmother of Neeka Naden, Nikolas Willis, Alyssa (Jared) Schroeder, Chekote Naden, Chad Naden, Autumn Krach and Haley Krach. Great grandmother of Christopher and Kennedy. Loving sister of Glenna Hawk, William Harry (Joan) Hawk and the late Walter Roy Hawk. Fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Retired Ingalls Memorial Hospital employee of over 30 years. Judy was an avid animal lover especially birds and dogs. Visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Thursday, September 12th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Lying in state Friday, September 13th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4231 W. 183rd St., Country Club Hills, IL 60477. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 8, 2019