Judy Marie Nigro, nee Presnak, Age 75, of South Florida, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Anthony Nigro. Loving mother of Ron (Crystal) Nigro, Debbie (Bill) Myers, late David Nigro, Peter (Katie) Nigro and Dan (Kathy) Nigro. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Kyle, Samantha, Krystal, Peyton, Olivia, Alyssa and Austen. Great grandmother of Cali Nigro. Fond sister of Donna Draves, late Diane Presnak, Peggy Roulo, Betty Lou Presnak and John Presnak. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Rita Mueller- Presnak. She was friends of many and loved by all. She enjoyed her grandchildren and loved them more than anything.
Visitation Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1:00 until time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. at Smits -Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL. Interment private. For more information, please call 708 755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020