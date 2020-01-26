Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
For more information about
Judy Nigro
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Nigro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Marie Nigro


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Marie Nigro Obituary
Judy Marie Nigro, nee Presnak, Age 75, of South Florida, formerly of Park Forest, IL, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Anthony Nigro. Loving mother of Ron (Crystal) Nigro, Debbie (Bill) Myers, late David Nigro, Peter (Katie) Nigro and Dan (Kathy) Nigro. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Kyle, Samantha, Krystal, Peyton, Olivia, Alyssa and Austen. Great grandmother of Cali Nigro. Fond sister of Donna Draves, late Diane Presnak, Peggy Roulo, Betty Lou Presnak and John Presnak. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Rita Mueller- Presnak. She was friends of many and loved by all. She enjoyed her grandchildren and loved them more than anything.

Visitation Saturday February 1, 2020 from 1:00 until time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. at Smits -Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Road, Steger, IL. Interment private. For more information, please call 708 755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Download Now