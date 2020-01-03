|
June Gerlach (nee Barrett), age 86 passed away on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Gerlach. Loving mother of David (Kathy) Gerlach, Diane (Chuck) Wolf, Donald Gerlach and Denise (Kenneth) Frecke. Proud grandma of 11 and cherished great-grandma of 9. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 11th at St. Julie Billiart Parish Church, 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, 9:00 am until the time of services at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greater Illinois Chapter 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL. 60631 (847) 933-2413.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 3, 2020