Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Gerlach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Gerlach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Gerlach Obituary
June Gerlach (nee Barrett), age 86 passed away on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Gerlach. Loving mother of David (Kathy) Gerlach, Diane (Chuck) Wolf, Donald Gerlach and Denise (Kenneth) Frecke. Proud grandma of 11 and cherished great-grandma of 9. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 11th at St. Julie Billiart Parish Church, 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, 9:00 am until the time of services at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Greater Illinois Chapter 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800 Chicago, IL. 60631 (847) 933-2413.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -