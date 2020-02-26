|
|
June R. Carducci, nee Shrilla, age 91, beloved wife for 54 years to the late Gino Carducci (2003). Loving mother of Jerry (Maria) Carducci and Robert (Nita) Carducci. Cherished grandmother of Kristin Carducci and Lori (Joe) Tiersuma. Dear sister of the late Richard (Laurie) Shrilla. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired elementary school teacher with various area parishes and retired from St. Damian Parish in Oak Forest, IL. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:45 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church. Mass 10:45 a.m. Burial private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Village Benevolent Fund, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park, IL 60464 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 26, 2020