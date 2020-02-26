Daily Southtown Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:45 AM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for June Carducci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June R. Carducci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June R. Carducci Obituary
June R. Carducci, nee Shrilla, age 91, beloved wife for 54 years to the late Gino Carducci (2003). Loving mother of Jerry (Maria) Carducci and Robert (Nita) Carducci. Cherished grandmother of Kristin Carducci and Lori (Joe) Tiersuma. Dear sister of the late Richard (Laurie) Shrilla. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired elementary school teacher with various area parishes and retired from St. Damian Parish in Oak Forest, IL. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9:45 a.m. from Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church. Mass 10:45 a.m. Burial private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Peace Village Benevolent Fund, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park, IL 60464 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now