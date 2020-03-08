|
Karen A. Schultz, nee Puk, age 68, beloved wife for 33 years to the late Richard R. "Rick" Schultz (2017). Loving mother of Alicia (Alex), Jessica and Nicholas (Amy). Cherished Busia of Annaleigh and Evynn. Dear sister of David (Susan) Puk, Laura (Sal) Guagliardo and Jason (Traci) Puk. Dearest sister-in-law of Gene (Sandie) and Russell (Joyce). Much loved aunt "Cioci" of many nieces and nephews. Treasured friend and "Bush" to many. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 PM. Funeral Service Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. Memorials to All God's Children Orphan Ministry, P.O. Box 5909, Villa Park, IL 60181 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at
colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 8, 2020