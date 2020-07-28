1/1
Karen Ann Willett, nee Tobeck, age 78, of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Bernard "Bing" Willett. Loving mother of Kim (Leon) Kotecki, Tom (Reimi) and Tim Willett. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Nicole) Kotecki, Zachary (Courtney Perkins) Kotecki, and Lucas Willett. Great grandmother of Leah Kotecki. Dear sister of Keith (Ruthie) Tobeck, and Tim (Mary) Tobeck. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Karen retired from Human Resources at Kmart after 28 years of service. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Crete, IL. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral Thursday, July 30th 10:00 a.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery – Crete, Illinois. Memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church of Crete appreciated. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com


Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 28, 2020.
