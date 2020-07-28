1/1
Karen Ann Willett
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Ann Willett, nee Tobeck, age 78, of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Bernard "Bing" Willett. Loving mother of Kim (Leon) Kotecki, Tom (Reimi) and Tim Willett. Cherished grandmother of Jason (Nicole) Kotecki, Zachary (Courtney Perkins) Kotecki, and Lucas Willett. Great grandmother of Leah Kotecki. Dear sister of Keith (Ruthie) Tobeck, and Tim (Mary) Tobeck. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Karen retired from Human Resources at Kmart after 28 years of service. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Crete, IL. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL. Funeral Thursday, July 30th 10:00 a.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery – Crete, Illinois. Memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church of Crete appreciated. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral
10:00 AM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 27, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I always enjoyed stopping by their house and talking to her and Bing
Mike Hall
Friend
July 27, 2020
Condolences to Karen’s Family. Karen and I went to School together. Spent time together thru the years, our monthly gathering of classmates at Aurelio’s,walking at the Steger Community Center. She will so be missed. ❤
Karen Wiater
July 27, 2020
Thinking of your family during this difficult time
Prayers for peace and comfort
Lisa Silva
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved