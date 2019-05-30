(nee Eastwood) Age 66, a resident of New Lenox, passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2019. Karen is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years William F. Miller; and her loving children Jennifer (Scott) Airato and Christopher (Hollie) Miller; cherished grandmother of Isabella, Emerson and Quentin Airato and Henry and Harper Miller; dear sister of Linda (Ronald) Bender, David (Carol) Eastwood, Bill (Debbie) Eastwood, Steve (Judy) Eastwood, and Lori (Cory) Glasen. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Shirley Eastwood of Calumet Park, brother John Eastwood, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sharon and Tom Fredette. She was truly loved by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Karen's most precious times were spent watching her grandchildren and spending time with family. Karen was a giving, kind hearted person, and touched many people through her life. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Matteson. Participating in the Praise team and Head of the Fellowship Committee. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Matteson for many years. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Memorial service Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6201 Vollmer Road, Matteson, IL 60443. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Colon Cancer Coalition, www.coloncancercoalition.org or St. Paul Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 6201 Vollmer Road, Matteson, IL 60443 would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700. Published in the Daily Southtown on May 30, 2019