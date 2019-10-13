Home

Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Karl L. Debus


1954 - 2019
Karl L. Debus Obituary
Karl L. Debus, 64 of Tinley Park, IL passed away October 9, 2019. Karl is the son of Ronald and Marilyn Debus and was born on October 22, 1954. He is survived by his son Jake (Rachael) Debus a daughter Kendra Debus and his brother Jon (Mary) Debus as well as 3 grandchildren Savannah, Sophia and Brooklynn. Visitation will be held Monday October 14, 2019 at Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park IL from 3:00-8:00 PM, Service at 7:00 PM. Interment will be Private

For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 13, 2019
