Kate C. Smerek nee Coppolillo, age 98.

Beloved wife of the late John Smerek.

Devoted mother of Susan (Mel) Thillens, Ron (Lynn) Smerek and Janice (Bob) Avino.

Cherished Nana Cyndi (Robin) Rosenberg, Lisa (Marc) Heissan, William V (Lucia) Roppolo, Michael (Chrissy) Smerek, Jami (Dan) Ryan, Dr. Robert (fiancé Sarah Wells) Avino, and Nicholas Avino. Loving great nana of Amelia, Emmett, Charlie, Joshua, Madeline Kate, Dylan, Gabriella, Jake, Colin, Billy, and Kabrie. Fond sister of Lisa (the late Dr. Peter) Dado, Mary (the late Arthur Tarazoff), and the late Enrico Coppolillo and Janice Pacella. Sister-in-law of Mary (the late Henry) Magiera. Loving Aunt, great Aunt and friend of many. Kate immigrated to America from Italy at the age of 7 on the 4th of July. She passed on all of her Italian tradition and values to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a graduate of Bowen High School. She began a career at U.S. Steel as a bookkeeper. Later in life she proudly completed an Associate Degree in Cosmetology. Kate retired in her sixties and enjoyed traveling and loved attending all of her grandchildren's events. Visitation Sunday, June 7th 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL 60482. Mass and Entombment will be Private. Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Face masks will be required for anyone attending the visitation. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com



Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 5, 2020.
