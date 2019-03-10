|
Kathleen A. Brathwaite nee Thornhill. March 3, 2019, Age 73. Late of Country Club Hills. Beloved wife of the late Joshua Brathwaite. Dear mother of Keitha Brathwaite, Kevin Brathwaite and the late Karen Brathwaite. Cherished grandmother of Jasmine and Lawson Brathwaite. Loving sister of Adina Thornhill, Gemma Cummings, Frank Thornhill, the late Joy Bryan and the late Benjamin Thornhill. Arrangements provided by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019