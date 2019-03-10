Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
For more information about
Kathleen Brathwaite
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Brathwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Brathwaite


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen A. Brathwaite Obituary
Kathleen A. Brathwaite nee Thornhill. March 3, 2019, Age 73. Late of Country Club Hills. Beloved wife of the late Joshua Brathwaite. Dear mother of Keitha Brathwaite, Kevin Brathwaite and the late Karen Brathwaite. Cherished grandmother of Jasmine and Lawson Brathwaite. Loving sister of Adina Thornhill, Gemma Cummings, Frank Thornhill, the late Joy Bryan and the late Benjamin Thornhill. Arrangements provided by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now