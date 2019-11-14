|
|
Kathleen A. Myhre (nee Uhlman), age 57, longtime resident of Crete, Illinois, suddenly passed away on November 8, 2019. Loving wife of Bruce, Beloved mother of Allison Myhre. Beautiful daughter of Joseph Uhlman and the late Sarah (Nee Bolsinger). Kathy worked for over 5 years at Aurelio's Pizza in Crete, Illinois. She loved cooking, gardening, and the outdoors.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Myhre family.
Visitation Friday November 15, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 A.M. at Crete Funeral Home. Interment: Private. Info: (708) 672-7600. www.cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019