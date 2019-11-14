Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
(708) 672-7600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Crete Funeral Home
1182 Main St
Crete, IL 60417
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Myhre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Myhre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Myhre Obituary
Kathleen A. Myhre (nee Uhlman), age 57, longtime resident of Crete, Illinois, suddenly passed away on November 8, 2019. Loving wife of Bruce, Beloved mother of Allison Myhre. Beautiful daughter of Joseph Uhlman and the late Sarah (Nee Bolsinger). Kathy worked for over 5 years at Aurelio's Pizza in Crete, Illinois. She loved cooking, gardening, and the outdoors.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Myhre family.

Visitation Friday November 15, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 A.M. at Crete Funeral Home. Interment: Private. Info: (708) 672-7600. www.cretefuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crete Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -