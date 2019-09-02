Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen F. Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen F. Turner Obituary
Kathleen F. Turner, age 77, at rest August 30, 2019; Beloved wife of 55 years to Harry Turner; Loving mother of Margaret (John) Ondrey, Kathy (Matt) Davis, and Matt (Sheila) Turner; Cherished grandmother of Tim, Ryan, Gordon, Mitchell, Hannah, Bodie, and Rachel. Visitation Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago; Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now