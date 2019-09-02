|
Kathleen F. Turner, age 77, at rest August 30, 2019; Beloved wife of 55 years to Harry Turner; Loving mother of Margaret (John) Ondrey, Kathy (Matt) Davis, and Matt (Sheila) Turner; Cherished grandmother of Tim, Ryan, Gordon, Mitchell, Hannah, Bodie, and Rachel. Visitation Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago; Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 2, 2019