|
|
Kathleen "Sissy" Stankiewicz nee Manzardo, age 71. Bradley resident formerly of Bourbonnais and Chicago's Roseland area. Graduate of St. Willibrord High School. Wife for 51 years of Michael T. Stankiewicz. Mother of Heather Regnier and Vincent (Deanna) Stankiewicz. Grandma of Brandon and Samantha Regnier and Lincoln Stankiewicz. Daughter of the late Joanne nee Romanelli and Vincent Manzardo. Sister of the late Frank Manzardo. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Sunday March 22nd from 12:00 Noon until time of funeral service at 5:00 PM. Burial private. Due to the Coronavirus CDC guidelines, we will allow 10 visitors at a time to visit with the family, practicing social distancing. For further service information, 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 20, 2020