Kathleen Kuecher
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Kathleen V. Kuecher Obituary
Kathleen V. Kuecher (nee Doyle) age 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Devoted mother of Robert F. Jr. (the late Susan), Francis, Janet (the late Steven) Johansen, Julie (Jim) Schloss, Gerald (Jean), Kathleen (Frank) Russo, William (Connie), Carolyn Kuecher, Jo Ellen (George) Weeden, Laurence (Leslie), Edward (Evelyn), the late Richard (Patsy) and the late John (Sharon). Cherished grandmother of many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Mary Rita Kenney. Longtime owner of Kathleen Kuecher Commercial Rentals. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment St. James at Sag Bridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to (stjude.org). Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 24, 2019
