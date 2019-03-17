|
76, of Glenwood, IL passed on Wednesday March 13, 2019. Loving wife of Anthony, Loving Mother of Carl (late Cathy), late Alex (Laura) and Laura (Kurt) Kuh. Grandmother of Lynn, Chris, Zach, Hailey, Felicity & Brandon. Sister of late Rick (Joanne) Tate, Sister in Law Laverne (late Edward) Komers. Loving Aunt to many nieces & nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 Visitation at 9am - Mass at 10am - St. Kieran's Church, Chicago Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019