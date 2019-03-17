Home

Kathryn E. "Kay" Weglarz

Kathryn E. "Kay" Weglarz Obituary
76, of Glenwood, IL passed on Wednesday March 13, 2019. Loving wife of Anthony, Loving Mother of Carl (late Cathy), late Alex (Laura) and Laura (Kurt) Kuh. Grandmother of Lynn, Chris, Zach, Hailey, Felicity & Brandon. Sister of late Rick (Joanne) Tate, Sister in Law Laverne (late Edward) Komers. Loving Aunt to many nieces & nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 Visitation at 9am - Mass at 10am - St. Kieran's Church, Chicago Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 17, 2019
