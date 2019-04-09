|
Kathryn J Schumacher Bruder (nee Borders), age 84 of Matteson, IL passed away, April 5, 2019. She lived most of her life in Steger and Matteson, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulah and Perry Borders, her 9 siblings and her children, Ronald Schumacher and Judith Phillips. She is survived by her husband, Martin Bruder, daughter Debra Schumacher (Dan Dominik) of California, Dale Schumacher and wife, Sheree of Oklahoma, Michael Bruder (Cenditha), Daniel Bruder and Kristin McBride. She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and confidant. She loved the Lord and attended Immanuel Lutheran Church of Richton Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8 P.M. at Hirsch West End Chapel, 3501 West Lincoln Hwy., Matteson, Illinois. Lying-in-State Thursday April 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 4800 Sauk Trail, Richton Park, 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 10AM. Interment Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery.For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748 3800 or www.hirschfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 9, 2019