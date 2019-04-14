|
In loving memory of Kathryn J. Stracci, nee Hall, age 91, of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Maynard Bower and the late Carl Stracci. Loving mother of Thomas (Claudia) Bower, Joseph Bower, Steven (Wendy) Bower and Susan Wolf. Cherished grandmother of Clinton (Cathy) Bower, Suzanne (Jeremy) Mayer, Brian (Danielle) Bower, Scott Bower, Michael Bower and Kristine (Joe Harris) Bower; great-grandmother of Brandon, Isabelle, Phoenix and Taylor. Dear sister of Joel Hall. Kathryn was preceded in death by her siblings Dwayne, Joyce Ann, John and Dale; and by her parents Chester and Eunice Hall. Kathryn is dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 14, 2019