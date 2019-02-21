Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Kathryn Salus
Kathryn Salus Obituary
Kathryn M. Salus, nee Repole, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 17, 2019. Loving husband of over 55 years to Lawrence P. Salus, Sr.; Beloved mother to Lawrence P. (Maggie Zellers) Salus, Jr., Mary Kay (Christopher) Nielsen, and Robert R. (Cindy) Salus; Cherished grandma to Zachary, Benjamin, Emily Kathryn, Erin Margaret, Patrick, Rosario "Roy", and Sophia; Dear sister to Rita (Ken) Ruggles; Cousin and friend to many. Funeral to begin 9:30 AM on Saturday, 2/23, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette, 9343 S Francisco Ave, Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 3-9 PM at Blake-Lamb on Friday, 2/22. For more information, please visit, www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 21, 2019
