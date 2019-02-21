|
Kathryn M. Salus, nee Repole, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 17, 2019. Loving husband of over 55 years to Lawrence P. Salus, Sr.; Beloved mother to Lawrence P. (Maggie Zellers) Salus, Jr., Mary Kay (Christopher) Nielsen, and Robert R. (Cindy) Salus; Cherished grandma to Zachary, Benjamin, Emily Kathryn, Erin Margaret, Patrick, Rosario "Roy", and Sophia; Dear sister to Rita (Ken) Ruggles; Cousin and friend to many. Funeral to begin 9:30 AM on Saturday, 2/23, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette, 9343 S Francisco Ave, Evergreen Park, IL 60805. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 3-9 PM at Blake-Lamb on Friday, 2/22. For more information, please visit, www.blakelamboaklawn.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 21, 2019