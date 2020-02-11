|
(Zych)
Age 67, a resident of Frankfort, formerly of Richton Park, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Phil Giannino; devoted mother of Tony (Heather) Giannino and Ross (Jessica) Giannino; cherished grandmother of Sophia, Tony, Gavin, and Addison; dear sister of Randy (Maureen) Zych. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Francis Zych (Bohlen). Kathy was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frankfort and was a beautician for over 50 years. She had a true passion for gardening and won the Frankfort Garden Walk Award in 2019. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will always be remembered and never forgotten. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3-8 PM. Funeral service Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment private. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 11, 2020