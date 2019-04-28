Kazimierz Herman, 96 years, formerly of Roseland/Riverdale/Thornton, IL passed away on April 18, 2019.He was the loving father of Walter (Victoria), Diane Farino, Wanda (Robert) Koehne and Kathy (Doug) Beckman; dear brother to Longina Kielin and Mary Bulanda. Fond grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 5. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife Stella; son, Joe; parents Wladyslaw and Antonina and his sister Victoria.After retiring from Acme/Interlake Steel, he enjoyed tooling around the garage and creating projects requested by his daughters. He also loved gardening and canning pickles to share with neighbors and friends.He was a proud Polish war Veteran and always remarked that he would go back if they needed him.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Wednesday, May 1st at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 700 E 170th Street, South Holland, IL 60473Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 807 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL 60409.Donations can be made to Holy Ghost Catholic Church.He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary