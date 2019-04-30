Home

Kelly Mackenzie Hanlon

Kelly Mackenzie Hanlon Obituary
In Loving MemoryWe saw you todayIn the little red cardinal in our backyardWe saw you yesterday tooIn the smile of the young girl who looks like youWe see you in the starlit skyThe brightest star is you for sureWe see you in the rainbow after a spring rainSo colorful and full of lifeWe still see you~In a crowd of peopleIn our dreamsIn the lyrics of a songAnd in our precious memoriesWe're so grateful that you're still nearKeep showing yourself to usWe will never stop lookingWe Love You So Much Kelly Mom, Dad Ryan, Diane, Steven & IleanaXOXO
Published in the Daily Southtown from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
