Kelly Mackenzie Hanlon Obituary
As we watch the buds bloom in the Spring time

Our thoughts take us back

To our little girl picking dandelions in the grass

Showing her love for you with each bouquet made

When Summer finds us walking on the beach

Our thoughts take us back

To our little girl collecting seashells

Each one picked with so much excitement

So free and so full of life

When fall is upon us and the trees change color

Our thoughts take us back

To our little girl playing in a pile of leaves

While roasting marshmallows by the fire

As we watch the snow fall gently to the ground

Our thoughts take us back

To our little girl making Snow Angels

Giggling as if it was snowing just for her

So many beautiful memories

As our thoughts take us back to you

Our Sweet Little Angel Kelly

Forever in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts

We Love You So Much Kelly

Mom, Dad, Ryan, Diane, Steven & Ileana

XOXO
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 30, 2020
