As we watch the buds bloom in the Spring time
Our thoughts take us back
To our little girl picking dandelions in the grass
Showing her love for you with each bouquet made
When Summer finds us walking on the beach
Our thoughts take us back
To our little girl collecting seashells
Each one picked with so much excitement
So free and so full of life
When fall is upon us and the trees change color
Our thoughts take us back
To our little girl playing in a pile of leaves
While roasting marshmallows by the fire
As we watch the snow fall gently to the ground
Our thoughts take us back
To our little girl making Snow Angels
Giggling as if it was snowing just for her
So many beautiful memories
As our thoughts take us back to you
Our Sweet Little Angel Kelly
Forever in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts
We Love You So Much Kelly
Mom, Dad, Ryan, Diane, Steven & Ileana
XOXO
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 30, 2020