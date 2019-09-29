|
|
Kenneth Alan Gardner, age 67, of Burbank, IL. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 20, 2019. Beloved Husband of Linda nee Warchol for over 45 years. Loving Father of Stacey (Ryan) Melling, Kenneth (Jamie) Gardner and Megan (Brian) Zollner. Proud Papa of Caysen, Camden, Cohen, Josephine, Bernadette, Delaney and Emmy. Dear Brother of Linda Gardner (Ed Heintz), Janice (Greg) Parcell and David (Jeri) Gardner. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Kenneth's career as a teacher extended for over 35 years in District 230 at A.A. Stagg High School. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, 9:30 am at St. Albert the Great Church, 5555 State Rd., Burbank, IL. Interment services private. Please omit flowers.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 29, 2019