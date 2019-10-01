|
Kenneth G. Plummer, age 60, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully September 30, 2019. Beloved brother of Carol (late John) Urban, Lenora Collum, Donald (Kimberly) Plummer, and Susan Warning. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by his siblings; Nancy Plummer, Ruth Gebert, Joyce Anderson, and his parents Edwin and Amelia Hansen-Plummer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Service Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment at Oakland Memory Lanes – Dolton, IL.l 708-755-6100 or visit www.smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 1, 2019