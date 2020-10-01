1/2
Kenneth G. Wessler
Kenneth "Ken" G. Wessler, age 76, of Grant Park, IL, passed peacefully on September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna Wessler. Proud father of Brett Wessler. Dear brother of the late William (Barbara) Wessler. Dear uncle of Sarah and Seth Wessler. Ken served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Ken owned and operated the former Ken's Silver Shears in Sauk Village for 30 years, and for the past 20 years Centre Barber Shop in Steger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation to be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Service to be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com or call 708-755-6100.



Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 1, 2020.
