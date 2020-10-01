1/2
Kenneth G. Wessler
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Ken" G. Wessler, age 76, of Grant Park, IL, passed peacefully on September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna Wessler. Proud father of Brett Wessler. Dear brother of the late William (Barbara) Wessler. Dear uncle of Sarah and Seth Wessler. Ken served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Ken owned and operated the former Ken's Silver Shears in Sauk Village for 30 years, and for the past 20 years Centre Barber Shop in Steger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation to be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Service to be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL. For more information, or to leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com or call 708-755-6100.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
708 755-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 30, 2020
For the family, extended family and many friends, blessing for your comfort in memories- His jokes, his impressions --- HoHoHo--- I bet he was a great Santa,, will greatly be missed. Enjoy the food Ken, ya foodie,,,
Love and Peace denise
Denise Almonte
Acquaintance
September 30, 2020
God’s peace, comfort, and blessings to Donna, Brett, family and friends.
Our Prayers and thoughts are with you.
Sincerest Sympathy
Barbara, Seth, Sarah
Barbara Wessler
Family
September 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Donna and the family at the passing of Ken. At our last reunion, Ken told me that I needed to change my hair style. He said, Jack, you have had the same look since high school. Only Ken would point that one out.
A very speical person. He will be missed.
Jack Dromgold
Friend
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was a great guy everybody loved him
Joyce Vogel
September 29, 2020
Ken was a client, friend, and my barber for over 25 years. Always happy always had a smile and always had a joke or two or three to get a good laugh. We went to many lunches and dinners. A good human being.
Rest in Peace my friend till we meet again.
George Ferenzi
Friend
September 29, 2020
Ken always made me feel very welcome. He always had great stories and told dad-jokes & even some good jokes. Always an "experience" going to the Center barber Shop in Steger, a very good experience. He will certainly be missed and my wife's & my good thoughts are with you all.
Chuck Letko
Friend
September 29, 2020
I am 50 years old and Ken was my first haircut as a boy and many years later, he gave my son (24) his first haircut. When my father was battling his illness and became bed ridden, Ken would drive to my Dads house and cut his hair at home. Ken was as genuine as they come and we appreciated his friendship over the years. Ken will be sorely missed. #RIP
Bill Wheeler
Friend
September 29, 2020
The greatest and funniest barber I’ve known. Fly high with the angels
My condolences to the family and friends.
Jerrie Roulo-Carrasco
Friend
September 29, 2020
Always sharing laughs and funny stories! One of a kind and will be missed by many from the Class of '61.
Inside joke with "Running Bear"/White Dove" God's blessings to Donna and Brett! We share your sorrow.
Sandy (Braasch) Starr
Classmate
September 29, 2020
What a loss! Such a great guy. Always ready with a smile or a funny story. Gregarious and outgoing classmate who will be sadly missed by all those from LHS class of 61. Sharing your sorrow!
Judy Kempen
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved