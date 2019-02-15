Daily Southtown Obituaries
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Kenneth Hartnett
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
Kenneth J. Hartnett


Kenneth J. Hartnett Obituary
Kenneth J. Hartnett, age 71, of Steger, Illinois, passed away on February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Hartnett. Loving father of Sheila (Steve) Thurmond and Kenneth Hartnett. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Thurmond, Cody Thurmond and Ashlie (Cynthia) Moreno. Preceded in death by his siblings William and Joyce; and parents Kenneth and Yvonne Hartnett, nee Bibeau. Kenneth retired from Culligan after 45 years of service as a technician. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.Visitation on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel – 3045 E. Chicago Rd, Steger, IL. Interment private. For more information, please call (708)755-6100 or visit smitsfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 15, 2019
